Big Upset for AAP in Punjab Lok Sabha Polls

Out of five Punjab Cabinet ministers fielded by AAP for the Lok Sabha polls, only Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer secured a win. The state's four assembly segments will face by-elections. Congress emerged stronger, winning seven seats, while AAP secured three and SAD managed just one.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:23 IST
In a surprising turn of events, only one out of the five Punjab Cabinet ministers fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha polls emerged victorious. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the sports minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and an MLA from Barnala, clinched the Sangrur parliamentary seat, defeating Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar).

The AAP had strategically placed eight sitting MLAs, including five ministers, in the electoral battle. However, disappointingly, only Hayer managed to register a win. This outcome necessitates by-elections in four assembly segments across the state.

The Congress, on the other hand, dominated the polls by securing seven out of the total 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. Notable victors included Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Gurdaspur, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana, and Raj Kumar Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur. AAP, meanwhile, managed to win only three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD bagged one, and the BJP failed to secure any seat in the high-stakes electoral contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

