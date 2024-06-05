Left Menu

BJP's Chandoliya Triumphs in Delhi with Record Margin

In a stunning victory, BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya defeated Congress' Udit Raj by over 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. This victory marked the highest margin among BJP's candidates. Despite tough competition, BJP candidates managed significant wins, though some margins were closer compared to previous years.

In a stunning political feat, BJP's poll debutant Yogendra Chandoliya trounced Congress' Udit Raj by over 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, marking the highest victory margin among the party's seven winning candidates in the capital.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's candidates secured victory margins ranging from 2.28 lakh to 5.78 lakh votes. However, this year, only Chandoliya surpassed the two-lakh mark, while other candidates won by narrower margins.

Notably, Bansuri Swaraj, late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter, registered the lowest victory margin among the party's candidates. BJP's consistent victories, albeit with closer margins, highlight their continued political dominance in Delhi's electoral landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

