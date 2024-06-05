BJP's Chandoliya Triumphs in Delhi with Record Margin

In a stunning political feat, BJP's poll debutant Yogendra Chandoliya trounced Congress' Udit Raj by over 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, marking the highest victory margin among the party's seven winning candidates in the capital.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's candidates secured victory margins ranging from 2.28 lakh to 5.78 lakh votes. However, this year, only Chandoliya surpassed the two-lakh mark, while other candidates won by narrower margins.

Notably, Bansuri Swaraj, late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter, registered the lowest victory margin among the party's candidates. BJP's consistent victories, albeit with closer margins, highlight their continued political dominance in Delhi's electoral landscape.

