Court Drama: Bail Battles in 2019 Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Intensify

The Supreme Court is addressing pleas to revoke the bail of accused individuals in the murder of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The 2019 case has seen numerous legal twists with allegations against many, including political figures.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justice Sanjay Kumar, is considering submissions from the CBI and Suneetha Narreddy, Vivekananda's daughter. She's contesting the Telangana High Court's bail decision for Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, an associate of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

The pleas highlight serious charges against the accused, suggesting they orchestrated the murder and misled investigations. Since taking over from the state police in 2020, the CBI investigates a politically charged narrative, further complicated by revelations of evidence tampering and witness intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)