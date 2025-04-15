Left Menu

Court Drama: Bail Battles in 2019 Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Intensify

The Supreme Court is reviewing pleas for canceling bail granted to accused individuals in the 2019 murder of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The case involves a complex conspiracy and multiple litigations, with allegations of political motives and tampering with evidence, handled by the CBI since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:14 IST
Court Drama: Bail Battles in 2019 Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case Intensify
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is addressing pleas to revoke the bail of accused individuals in the murder of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The 2019 case has seen numerous legal twists with allegations against many, including political figures.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justice Sanjay Kumar, is considering submissions from the CBI and Suneetha Narreddy, Vivekananda's daughter. She's contesting the Telangana High Court's bail decision for Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, an associate of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

The pleas highlight serious charges against the accused, suggesting they orchestrated the murder and misled investigations. Since taking over from the state police in 2020, the CBI investigates a politically charged narrative, further complicated by revelations of evidence tampering and witness intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025