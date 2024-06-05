BJP Sweeps Delhi's Lok Sabha Seats Despite Reduced Margins, AAP's Vote Share Rises
BJP has clinched all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time, despite a reduced victory margin compared to the 2019 elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a significant rise in its vote share. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign efforts fell short against BJP's organized strategy.
BJP has once again emerged victorious in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections, capturing all seven seats while contending with reduced victory margins compared to the 2019 polls.
Despite aggressive campaigning by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail on interim bail right before the elections, the AAP fell short of overcoming the BJP's dominance.
The AAP, however, showed significant progress, registering an impressive increase in its vote share by nearly six per cent. In contrast, the BJP's vote share slightly decreased by nearly two per cent. The results indicate that while the BJP secured a significant victory, the political landscape in Delhi might be shifting.
