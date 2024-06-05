Left Menu

Election Showdown: BJP Witnesses Decline, Congress Gains Momentum

The BJP's vote share declined in the latest election while the Congress and Samajwadi Party saw gains. The Congress increased its vote share to 21.20%, nearly doubling its seat count from 2019. Regional parties like the Trinamool Congress and AAP also noted slight changes in their vote shares.

Updated: 05-06-2024 01:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Election Commission data reveals a shifting political landscape. The BJP's vote share suffered a decline, while the Congress and the Samajwadi Party registered improvements. The Congress' vote share rose by 1.74 percentage points to 21.20%, reflecting positively on its seat tally, nearly doubling from 2019. This electoral success was seen in key states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The INDIA bloc's efforts bore fruit as Congress is poised to win 99 seats, a significant jump from its previous count. On the other hand, Janata Dal (United) experienced a slight dip in its vote share, and West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress saw a modest increase.

In the southern states, the dynamic was mixed. DMK's vote share decreased, and similar trends were seen with TDP and YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. Despite these fluctuations, the AAP managed to improve its numbers, increasing its vote share from 0.44% to 1.11%.

