Supriya Sule Secures Fourth Term: Triumph in Baramati Amid Family Feud

In a closely watched electoral battle, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule managed to secure her fourth consecutive term as the representative of Baramati in the Lok Sabha, overcoming the challenge posed by her cousin-in-law, Sunetra Pawar.

Sule, who received 7,32,312 votes, triumphed over debutante Sunetra Pawar, who collected 5,73,979 votes. This high-profile contest had attracted significant attention due to the intra-family rivalry involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's wife's defeat comes as a major blow, especially after his son's loss in the previous general elections from the Maval constituency. Despite the tension, both factions engaged in vigorous campaigns, with Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar rallying for their respective sides. Speaking post-victory, Sule thanked the Baramati electorate and emphasized the importance of maintaining Maharashtra's honour and tradition in politics.

