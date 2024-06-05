Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanks people for 'blessing' Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:05 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for making the ruling Congress victorious in eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats and also in the bypolls to Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

The voters have blessed the 100-day rule of the Congress government in the state, Revanth Reddy, who is also president of Congress in Telangana, said in a statement.

The Congress government assumed office on December 7, 2023.

''People's blessings gave us a big boost and increased our confidence levels. They encouraged us to deliver more effective governance. The election results have once again proved that people of the state are with the Congress party,'' he said.

He thanked all the Congress activists, leaders and well-wishers who worked hard for the victory of Congress.

With the poll code coming to an end on Wednesday, the ''people's government'' of Congress will provide ''excellent governance aiming at the development of the state and welfare of the people'', he said.

Congress and BJP have won eight seats each, out of the total 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress had won three of the 17 seats in the 2019 parliament elections.

Congress nominee Sriganesh won the bypoll to Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency which was held along with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

The bye-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nandita in a road accident earlier this year.

