Lok Sabha Giants: Crushing Victory Margins Redefine Election Records

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, at least five candidates surpassed previous records for the highest victory margin. Topping the list is BJP's Shankar Lalwani from Indore with a margin of 11.72 lakh votes. Other notable winners include Congress' Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:06 IST
In a remarkable demonstration of electoral dominance, at least five candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections shattered previous records for the highest victory margins. Leading this new wave of landslide victories, Indore's incumbent MP Shankar Lalwani of the BJP emerged with an astounding winning margin of 11.72 lakh votes.

Following closely, the Congress' Rakibul Hussain clinched the second-highest victory margin of 10.12 lakh votes from Dhubri in Assam. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured a staggering 8.21 lakh votes from Vidisha, marking the third highest margin in this election cycle. The BJP's CR Patil and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reported overwhelming victories from Navsari and Gandhinagar respectively.

It's worth noting that the previous record for the highest victory margin was held by BJP's Pritam Munde, who had won a bypoll in 2014 from Beed in Maharashtra by a margin exceeding 6.96 lakh votes. The recent elections have not only redefined political machinations but have also set new benchmarks for future candidates.

