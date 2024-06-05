US Applauds India's Successful Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Modi's Historic Win

The United States has lauded India's accomplishment in successfully conducting the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands on the brink of forming the government for a third term, with the BJP-led NDA clinching a majority in the Lok Sabha—a feat achieved despite heavy losses in three Hindi heartland states.

The Election Commission of India announced results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, revealing BJP's victory in 240 seats and Congress securing 99.

'On behalf of the United States, we commend the government of India and voters for completing such a massive electoral process. We look forward to the final results,' said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a press briefing.

Miller emphasized that final results are still pending and therefore refrained from making definitive comments. He highlighted the significance of witnessing the largest exercise of democracy in history over the past six weeks, and denied any external influence from Western powers, including the US, on the Indian elections.

'We express our views openly and privately with foreign governments, but this should not be seen as an attempt to influence elections in India or anywhere else,' Miller added. He anticipated the strong partnership between the US and India would persist.

