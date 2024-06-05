Global Discontent: Voters' Frustrations with Democracy

In a community center in East London, about 20 men gathered for their regular lunch meeting, sipping coffee and tea from mismatched mugs and engaging in an increasingly popular pastime in the world's democracies: Complaining about their government.

They feel estranged from the country's leadership — its wealthy prime minister and their members of parliament.

"It feels like you are second-class people. Our MPs don't represent us people. Political leaders don't understand what we go through," said Barrie Stradling, 65.

In a coffee shop in Jakarta, Ni Wayan Suryatini, 46, bemoaned the recent election results, in which the son of Indonesia's former president ascended to the country's vice presidency, with little opposition.

From South Korea to Argentina, voters are in a foul mood. Incumbents have been ousted in numerous elections. Latin America alone has seen leaders and their parties lose 20 elections in a row until Mexico's recent presidential vote.

The dynamic is likely to repeat itself as the EU launches its legislative elections this week, with conservative populist parties expected to register gains.

"In many ways we've never had it so good, objectively speaking, and yet people are so unsatisfied," said Matthias Matthijs, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Despite several gains by the populist right in Europe, global dissatisfaction lacks ideological consistency. A Pew poll found that 74% of respondents in 24 democracies didn't think politicians cared what people like them think.

"It's about economics and culture, but it's also about the functioning of politics itself," said Richard Wike of Pew's Global Attitudes Research.

Places with anti-establishment leaders, such as Mexico and Argentina, show some exceptions to the growing global anger towards elected leaders. However, the broader appeal of democracy appears to be waning, as evidenced by declining scores in Freedom House's "Freedom Index."

Adrian Shahbaz of Freedom House attributes the decline to various crises since the turn of the century, including the September 11 attacks and the 2008-09 recession, alongside rising identity issues in democratic politics.

