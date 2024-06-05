Haryana Voters Turn to NOTA: A Reflection of Discontent
In the recent Haryana Lok Sabha polls, more than 43,000 voters chose 'None of the Above' (NOTA), highlighting a growing dissatisfaction among the electorate. The Election Commission's data reveals that the Faridabad constituency had the highest number of NOTA votes, and the Jannayak Janta Party lost significant ground.
In a revealing twist in Haryana's Lok Sabha elections, over 43,000 voters opted for the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option, indicating widespread discontent. The Election Commission's data disclosed that 43,542 voters—accounting for 0.33 percent of the total votes—chose NOTA, with the Faridabad constituency witnessing the highest number at 6,821.
In an interesting turn, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had been in power in an alliance with the BJP for four-and-a-half years, faced a significant defeat. The JJP secured only 0.87 percent of the total vote share, even garnering fewer votes than NOTA in key constituencies like Ambala and Faridabad. This result follows the end of the JJP-BJP alliance in March.
The NOTA option saw varied usage across different constituencies—Sonipat recorded the least with 2,320 votes, while notable numbers were observed in Ambala (6,452), Bhiwani-Mahendragarh (5,287), Gurgaon (6,417), Hisar (3,366), Karnal (3,955), Kurukshetra (2,439), Rohtak (2,362), and Sirsa (4,123). Overall, nearly 65 percent of Haryana's over two crore voters cast their ballots during the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.
