Opposition INDIA Bloc Leaders Strategize Future Moves Post-Lok Sabha Results

In the wake of the recent Lok Sabha election results, opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc convened on Wednesday to deliberate on key issues including government formation and their strategic future. The meeting took place at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and saw attendance from top Congress figures such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While the BJP clinched 240 seats, and its coalition partner NDA amassed 293 seats, the opposition alliance, with 234 seats, is exploring the feasibility of wooing additional allies like Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, who are currently aligned with the NDA.

Despite the opposition's efforts, the JD(U) and TDP have expressed loyalty to the NDA. However, Congress insiders hint at ongoing behind-the-scenes negotiations. As the INDIA bloc strategizes, leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi urge patience, indicating all decisions will involve comprehensive consultations with alliance partners.

