Over 91% Candidates Forfeit Deposits in Maharashtra Elections

In the recently-concluded Maharashtra elections, a staggering 91% of candidates across 48 Lok Sabha constituencies forfeited their security deposits. Notably, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg had the fewest forfeitures, while Beed had the most. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition won 30 seats, while the Mahayuti coalition secured 17.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:49 IST
In a striking development, data from the Election Commission reveals that over 91% of candidates in the recent Maharashtra elections forfeited their security deposits. This trend spans across the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies within the state.

Among the constituencies, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg saw the fewest forfeitures with only seven candidates losing their deposits, while Beed recorded the highest number, at 39. Gadchiroli-Chimur, Dindori, and Palghar also exhibited significant forfeiture rates, each with eight candidates losing deposits. Baramati and Amravati followed closely, with 36 and 35 candidates respectively forfeiting their deposits.

Per Election Commission guidelines, candidates must secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total votes polled to reclaim their security deposits—set at Rs 25,000 for general candidates and Rs 12,500 for Scheduled Caste nominees. Failing to meet this threshold leads to deposit forfeiture.

Overall, the 48 constituencies reported 5,71,79,133 votes polled, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress—winning 30 seats. The opposing Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP was limited to 17 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

