INDIA Bloc Opens Doors to All Democratically Committed Parties, Says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the INDIA bloc would welcome all parties committed to the Constitution's values. At the first meeting after Lok Sabha poll gains, Kharge emphasized the bloc's unity and opposition to Modi's politics. He thanked alliance partners for their united efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:53 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that the INDIA bloc would open its doors to all political parties that are fundamentally committed to the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution. This announcement came at the first meeting of the opposition grouping following their significant gains in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing opposition leaders at his residence, Kharge praised the INDIA alliance partners for their unified and resolute fight against Prime Minister Modi's politics, which he described as a huge personal and moral defeat for Modi.

Kharge emphasized the alliance's dedication to economic, social, and political justice as outlined in the Constitution. He also expressed gratitude towards the INDIA bloc partners for their solidarity and collective efforts in the recent elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

