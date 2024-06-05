Left Menu

Punjab’s Electoral Turnabouts: The Tale of Party-Hoppers and New Faces

In Punjab's recent Lok Sabha elections, only two of the eight politicians who switched parties secured victory. AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Congress's Dharamvira Gandhi emerged victorious, while others fell short. The Congress dominated, securing seven of the thirteen seats despite strong competition from the AAP, SAD, and BJP.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic turn of events, Punjab's Lok Sabha elections witnessed a significant reshuffling among key players. Among eight politicians who switched allegiances, only two emerged victorious. AAP's Raj Kumar Chabbewal triumphed in Hoshiarpur, and Congress's Dharamvira Gandhi clinched Patiala.

Chabbewal had switched to AAP in March, leading to his decisive win over Congress's Yamini Gomar. Concurrently, Gandhi, after forming his own party post-AAP, returned to join Congress in April and outperformed AAP's Balbir Singh by over 14,000 votes in Patiala.

The election saw eight out of thirteen seats filled by first-time MPs. Amidst all, Congress claimed seven seats, solidifying its position against rivals AAP, SAD, and BJP. Notably, out of 328 candidates, only Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal secured a seat among 26 women participants.

