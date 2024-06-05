Mexico-US Deportation Agreement Nears Finalization
Mexico and the US are close to finalizing an agreement to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries. President Lopez Obrador is willing to cooperate with the US following President Biden's new asylum restrictions, despite preferring direct deportations. New policies aim to reduce migrant flow ahead of elections.
Mexico and the United States are nearing an agreement for non-Mexican migrants to be deported directly to their home countries rather than Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
The Mexican leader stressed he is willing to work with U.S. authorities on the policy, following the executive action announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden that seeks to reduce the flow of U.S.-bound migrants ahead of November's election. "We're reaching an agreement so that if they make the decision to deport, they do so directly," Lopez Obrador said at a regular press conference when asked about
Biden's executive order blocking migrants who enter the United States from claiming asylum protections.
The new asylum restrictions, which took effect on Wednesday, allows U.S. authorities to deport or send back to Mexico migrants who cross the border unlawfully without the chance to claim asylum. Lopez Obrador also suggested he would accept migrants expelled to Mexico despite his preference for direct deportations, saying "we don't have a problem (with that)" in response to a question.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- US
- Deportation
- Agreement
- Lopez Obrador
- Biden
- Asylum
- Immigration
- Policy
- Election
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Reaffirms Commitment to Religious Freedom in Global Diplomacy
Finland Proposes Emergency Law to Block Asylum Seekers Amid Russia Tensions
Biden's Fundraising Falls Behind Trump's for First Time in 2024 Campaign
Austria Applauds UK's Rwanda Scheme as Asylum Strategy Pioneer
Asylum Aid Challenges UK's Rwanda Asylum Policy in High Court