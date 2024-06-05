Voters in Chhattisgarh Overwhelmingly Reject 198 Candidates in Lok Sabha Polls

In a clear indication of voter's preference, as many as 198 out of the 220 candidates who contested the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh have forfeited their security deposits, according to an analysis of the recent election results.

Since its formation in November 2000, Chhattisgarh has predominantly witnessed a bipolar political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in general elections, with voters largely rejecting other parties.

In the latest elections, the results for which were declared on June 4, the BJP triumphed in 10 of the 11 seats, leaving only one for the Congress. The state saw 220 candidates vying for these 11 seats with voting conducted over three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, achieving a voter turnout of 72.8 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)