Voters in Chhattisgarh Overwhelmingly Reject 198 Candidates in Lok Sabha Polls

A significant number of candidates, 198 out of 220, lost their security deposits in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. This bipartisan trend highlights the dominant position of the BJP and Congress in the state. The BJP won 10 seats, while Congress secured only one.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a clear indication of voter's preference, as many as 198 out of the 220 candidates who contested the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh have forfeited their security deposits, according to an analysis of the recent election results.

Since its formation in November 2000, Chhattisgarh has predominantly witnessed a bipolar political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in general elections, with voters largely rejecting other parties.

In the latest elections, the results for which were declared on June 4, the BJP triumphed in 10 of the 11 seats, leaving only one for the Congress. The state saw 220 candidates vying for these 11 seats with voting conducted over three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, achieving a voter turnout of 72.8 percent.

