Russian President Vladimir Putin made a firm declaration on Wednesday that the outcome of the upcoming American presidential election will not alter the dynamics of Russia-US relations. Whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump secures the win, Putin emphasized, 'We will work with any president the American people elect.'

Addressing international journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin maintained, 'We don't believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in American politics. We think nothing that serious will happen.' He also commented on Trump's recent felony conviction, attributing it to 'the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle.'

This marked Putin's first interaction with senior news leaders from international news agencies since his fifth term inauguration. Historically, the forum has been Putin's stage for promoting Russia's progress and attracting international investors. However, last year's forum saw reduced Western participation and media presence due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

