Left Menu

Putin's Stance: US Relations Unchanged by Election Outcome

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia-US relations will remain unchanged regardless of whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins the American presidential election. Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin asserted that major changes in US policies towards Russia are not anticipated.

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:23 IST
Putin's Stance: US Relations Unchanged by Election Outcome
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a firm declaration on Wednesday that the outcome of the upcoming American presidential election will not alter the dynamics of Russia-US relations. Whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump secures the win, Putin emphasized, 'We will work with any president the American people elect.'

Addressing international journalists at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin maintained, 'We don't believe that after the election something will change on the Russian track in American politics. We think nothing that serious will happen.' He also commented on Trump's recent felony conviction, attributing it to 'the use of the court system as part of the internal political struggle.'

This marked Putin's first interaction with senior news leaders from international news agencies since his fifth term inauguration. Historically, the forum has been Putin's stage for promoting Russia's progress and attracting international investors. However, last year's forum saw reduced Western participation and media presence due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024