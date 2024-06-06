Kesarkar Alleges Fatwas and Conspiracies in Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday made bold allegations, asserting that fatwas significantly aided the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction in clinching Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

Kesarkar emphasized that Muslim voters were swayed by the belief that Uddhav Thackeray had abandoned Hindutva principles, benefiting the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-led) secured seven out of 15 contested seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's group bagged three out of six seats in Mumbai's region.

Adding to the controversy, Kesarkar claimed a conspiracy from Pakistan aimed at discrediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and misleading Dalit communities. The opposition's tactics, he argued, led to significant electoral shifts, warranting in-depth examination. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition managed 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, with the BJP-led NDA falling short of its goal.

