Election Drama: Starmer & Sunak Clash Over Tax Claims

The Financial Times reports a heated dispute between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer over Labour’s tax plans. UK shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves clarified she won't push for a pension tax increase. Meanwhile, eco-tycoon Dale Vince has donated £5mn to Labour, and Wood Group is considering a takeover offer from Sidara.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 08:08 IST
Rishi Sunak

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of 'lying' over Labour 2,000 pounds ($2,560.60) tax claim - Rachel Reeves has 'no plans' to revisit UK pension tax

- Green tycoon gives 5mn pounds to Labour party for election war chest - Wood Group agrees to engage with Sidara on takeover offer

Overview - Rishi Sunak was on Wednesday accused by Sir Keir Starmer of "resorting to lies" over Labour's tax plans, in an escalating election dispute that put the UK prime minister at odds with the chief civil servant at the Treasury.

- UK shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has "no plans" to revive her previous call for a tax increase on the pension savings of higher earners, but has refused to categorically rule out such a move. - British eco-entrepreneur Dale Vince has urged people not to back the Green party in the general election next month, as he revealed he has given £5mn towards Labour's campaign coffers.

- John Wood Group, which previously rebuffed three takeover offers from Dubai-based Dar Al-Handasah, said it has agreed to engage with its suitor and give it access to due diligence material in order to assess if a deal can be reached. ($1 = 0.7811 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

