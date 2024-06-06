Record Surge in Political Participation Marks 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked an unprecedented increase in political party participation, with 41 parties winning seats compared to 36 in the 2019 general election.

According to a PRS think-tank analysis, national parties secured 346 seats, making up 64% of the total, while state-recognised parties won 179 seats, representing 33%.

Unrecognised parties clinched 11 seats, and independents secured seven. A poll rights body, Association for Democratic Reforms, noted a 104% rise in the number of political parties from 2009 to 2024.

The ADR and National Election Watch reviewed self-sworn affidavits from 8,337 candidates in the recent elections, including 1,333 from national parties, 532 from state parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties, and 3,915 independent candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party with 240 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress with 99 seats, and the Samajwadi Party with 37 seats.

