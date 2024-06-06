Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Odisha's Jajpur District: A Game of Thrones Unfolds

In Odisha's Jajpur district, the sons and wife of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders lost in the Assembly elections. BJP's Akashdas Nayak, Independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, and BJP's Pradeep Bal Samanta captured key seats, ending the long-standing rule of veteran BJD leaders.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 11:20 IST
BJP Triumphs in Odisha's Jajpur District: A Game of Thrones Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha's Jajpur district witnessed a major political upheaval as the sons and wife of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders suffered defeats in the Assembly elections.

Of particular note, the Korei assembly seat saw BJP's Akashdas Nayak triumph over Sandhyarani Das, wife of former representative Ashok Das, by a margin of 5,646 votes. Similarly, Independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo unseated Pranab Balabantray, son of veteran leader Kalpataru Das, in the Dharmasala Assembly seat with a lead of 4,150 votes.

The Sukinda Assembly constituency also saw a shift in power as BJP's Pradeep Bal Samanta defeated Priti Ranjan Ghadei, son of seasoned BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, by 9,496 votes. As a result, of the seven Assembly constituencies in Jajpur district, BJP seized three, BJD secured three, and one went to an Independent candidate. This marked the end of the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, with BJP securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha, leaving BJD with 51, Congress with 14, and CPI (M) and Independents with four seats in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024