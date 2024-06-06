BJP Triumphs in Odisha's Jajpur District: A Game of Thrones Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events, Odisha's Jajpur district witnessed a major political upheaval as the sons and wife of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders suffered defeats in the Assembly elections.

Of particular note, the Korei assembly seat saw BJP's Akashdas Nayak triumph over Sandhyarani Das, wife of former representative Ashok Das, by a margin of 5,646 votes. Similarly, Independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo unseated Pranab Balabantray, son of veteran leader Kalpataru Das, in the Dharmasala Assembly seat with a lead of 4,150 votes.

The Sukinda Assembly constituency also saw a shift in power as BJP's Pradeep Bal Samanta defeated Priti Ranjan Ghadei, son of seasoned BJD leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, by 9,496 votes. As a result, of the seven Assembly constituencies in Jajpur district, BJP seized three, BJD secured three, and one went to an Independent candidate. This marked the end of the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, with BJP securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha, leaving BJD with 51, Congress with 14, and CPI (M) and Independents with four seats in total.

