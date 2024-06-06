Left Menu

Varsha Gaikwad's Historic Victory: A Triumph of Alliances

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to thank him for the support that led to her victory in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Gaikwad secured her win with the backing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, defeating BJP's Ujjwal Nikam by over 16,000 votes.

Updated: 06-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:28 IST
Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad made a significant visit to 'Matoshree,' the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday. Gaikwad's visit came after her landmark victory in the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

Expressing her gratitude, Gaikwad thanked Thackeray for his party's crucial support. Riding on the back of a robust Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT), Gaikwad achieved a remarkable win against the BJP's Ujjwal Nikam, securing a majority of over 16,000 votes.

This victory is historic as Congress had failed to secure any seats in Mumbai during the 2014 and 2019 elections, making Gaikwad's achievement a significant milestone for the party in the region.

