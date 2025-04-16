Reviving Voices: AI Resurrects Bal Thackeray’s Powerful Oratory for Shiv Sena (UBT)

In an innovative move, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction utilized Artificial Intelligence to reproduce the distinctive voice of party founder Bal Thackeray. The carefully crafted speech, lasting nearly 13 minutes, aimed to rejuvenate the party's prospects following losses in the assembly polls.

Delivered at a Nashik gathering, the AI-generated oration began with Thackeray's iconic opening, addressing his Hindu brothers and sisters. The speech targeted political adversaries, mimicking Thackeray's intonation and mannerisms, while echoing sentiments often expressed by Uddhav Thackeray in recent political confrontations.

This strategy marks the first instance of deploying Thackeray's voice against opponents, as the party braces for the critical BMC elections. Opponents have mocked Sena (UBT) by circulating old clips of Thackeray criticizing allies like Congress, contrasting the party's current coalition dynamics within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

