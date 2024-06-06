Priyanka Gandhi Praises Alliance's Triumph in UP Lok Sabha Elections

In a remarkable turn of events, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Samajwadi Party leadership for their collaborative spirit in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The combined efforts of the INDIA bloc proved fruitful as they outshined the BJP-led NDA, securing 43 seats against NDA's 36.

Praising the coalition, Priyanka Gandhi took to X to commend SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, and SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav. She also lauded the 'hardworking' SP workers, noting their role in this significant political achievement.

'We fought a historic battle under challenging conditions,' said the Congress general secretary. 'The workers of Congress and SP bravely addressed public issues, social justice, and constitutional matters, standing united as sentinels of democracy despite numerous threats.' She emphasized that public trust was won due to their resilient unity and dedication.

