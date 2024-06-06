Bihar BJP to Analyze 'Poor' Lok Sabha Election Performance

In an introspective move, Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday declared that the party will scrutinize the reasons behind its lackluster performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The NDA's tally took a hit, plummeting by nine seats compared to the 2019 elections.

The JD(U) lost crucial seats in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, and Jahanabad, while the BJP faced defeats in Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, and Sasaram. Notably, the INDIA bloc clinched nine seats, and independent candidate Pappu Yadav secured a victory in Purnia.

Chaudhary, who doubles as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized that despite receiving 75 percent marks from the public (securing 12 seats), the NDA expected to win 39-40 seats. Plans are also in motion for the 2025 assembly polls under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)