Left Menu

Bihar BJP to Analyze 'Poor' Lok Sabha Election Performance

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary announced the party's plans to analyze their poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The NDA lost nine seats compared to 2019, while the INDIA bloc gained. Discussions are also underway for preparing for the 2025 assembly polls.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:33 IST
Bihar BJP to Analyze 'Poor' Lok Sabha Election Performance
  • Country:
  • India

In an introspective move, Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday declared that the party will scrutinize the reasons behind its lackluster performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The NDA's tally took a hit, plummeting by nine seats compared to the 2019 elections.

The JD(U) lost crucial seats in Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, and Jahanabad, while the BJP faced defeats in Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, and Sasaram. Notably, the INDIA bloc clinched nine seats, and independent candidate Pappu Yadav secured a victory in Purnia.

Chaudhary, who doubles as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, emphasized that despite receiving 75 percent marks from the public (securing 12 seats), the NDA expected to win 39-40 seats. Plans are also in motion for the 2025 assembly polls under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024