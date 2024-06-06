Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to be held over the weekend in New Delhi.

Modi is all set to take charge as India's prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday.

Wickremesinghe telephoned to congratulate Modi on Wednesday evening and extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its "victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi." "As the closest neighbour, Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Another post on X by the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka, said, "During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted."

