Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:49 IST
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely to be held over the weekend in New Delhi.

Modi is all set to take charge as India's prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday.

Wickremesinghe telephoned to congratulate Modi on Wednesday evening and extended his warmest felicitations to the BJP-led NDA on its "victory demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of Modi." "As the closest neighbour, Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," the Sri Lankan president wrote on X.

Another post on X by the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka, said, "During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024