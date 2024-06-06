New Faces in Lok Sabha: A Remarkable Influx of Fresh Talent
Lok Sabha sees a significant influx of new faces, with actors Arun Govil and Chandrashekhar Azad among 280 first-term members. Former chief ministers and Rajya Sabha members also join. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra lead the states with the highest number of new MPs.
The Lok Sabha is witnessing a remarkable influx of fresh talent, with 280 first-term members making their debut. Notable among them are actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV serial Ramayan, and Dalit rights activist Chandrashekhar Azad.
Former chief ministers and Rajya Sabha members are also entering the 543-member Lower House for the first time. The newly elected MPs account for an impressive 52% of the total Lok Sabha members.
Uttar Pradesh, sending 80 members to the Lok Sabha, has 45 first-time MPs, while Maharashtra boasts 33. This diverse group includes educators, entrepreneurs, and even an ex-high court judge, symbolizing a dynamic shift in India's political landscape.
