'Old Guard' vs 'New Faces': The Power Struggle in BJP's Bengal Unit

Veteran BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's comments have reignited the 'old vs new' debate within the party's West Bengal unit. Ghosh quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the importance of veteran party workers over newcomers. The party’s internal discord comes after its disappointing performance in the recent parliamentary polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:32 IST
In the wake of BJP's 'disappointing' performance in West Bengal's parliamentary polls, fissures within the party's state unit have become evident. Adding fuel to the fire, veteran leader Dilip Ghosh made a suggestive statement invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words.

Ghosh posted on X, emphasizing, 'Keep one thing in mind, even one old Karyakarta of the party should not be neglected. If necessary, let ten new Karyakartas get separated. Because the old workers are the guarantee of our victory.' This statement comes after Ghosh's defeat in Bardhaman-Durgapur against TMC's Kirti Azad by nearly 1.38 lakh votes.

Despite targeting 30 seats, BJP managed to secure only 12, a noticeable drop from their 2019 tally. The internal discord, exacerbated by strategic reshuffling of candidates thought to be influenced by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, raises questions about the party's strategy and unity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

