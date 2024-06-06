Rajasthan Minister Comments on BJP's Decline Due to Farmers' Agitation and Ticket Distribution

Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said on Thursday that farmers' agitation and mistakes in ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha elections were significant factors behind the BJP's reduced number of seats in the state.

In the election results declared on Tuesday, the BJP secured 14 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, with the Congress winning eight and the India bloc partners -- the CPI(M), the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and the Bharat Adivasi Party -- winning one seat each. The BJP had swept all 25 seats in 2014 and had won 24 seats in 2019 while its coalition partner, the RLP, had secured victory on one seat.

''We could not break the misconception created by the opposition regarding our slogan of 400-plus seats. There was the impact of the farmers' movement and mistakes in ticket distribution. There were many things that had an impact,'' Minister Kharra told reporters at the BJP office here. He emphasized that the party needs to work harder now and acknowledged collective responsibility among BJP workers for the electoral setbacks.

Asked about accountability for the defeat, Kharra said all BJP workers take responsibility collectively, not individually. On Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's indication to quit due to party candidates' defeat, Kharra said efforts will be made to ensure Meena remains in the Cabinet as per workers' and central leadership's sentiments.

