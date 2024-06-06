Uddhav Thackeray to Stay with MVA, Confirms Jayant Patil Amidst Speculation

In a decisive statement, Jayant Patil, president of the Maharashtra NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, dismissed speculations about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray switching allegiance to the BJP-led NDA. Patil, addressing the media alongside Sharad Pawar, reaffirmed Thackeray's commitment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which recently secured significant victories in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections.

The recent polls concluded with both Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP winning nine Lok Sabha seats each, while the Eknath Shinde-led rival faction secured seven. Patil's assertion followed Thackeray's absence from a crucial INDIA alliance meeting, which had sparked rumors of a potential crossover. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut represented the party in that meeting.

Patil emphasized that Thackeray is focused on establishing an MVA government in the state, setting sights on the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October. He highlighted the public unrest against the current Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition, which also includes the BJP and the faction of NCP led by Ajit Pawar, who only managed to win one Lok Sabha seat.

