TMC Pushes Forward Amid Rejection of Modi's Government

Following the recent Lok Sabha poll results, TMC leader Derek O'Brien declared that the Narendra Modi government has been rejected by the people. Highlighting a series of crucial meetings within the opposition camp, O’Brien emphasized the unity and forward momentum of the INDIA bloc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:06 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Derek O'Brien has declared that the Narendra Modi government has been decisively rejected by the electorate, signaling a new beginning for the opposition. This statement follows the Lok Sabha poll results which have prompted a flurry of strategic meetings among opposition leaders.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee initiated a series of consultations, meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and is also scheduled to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. These consultations come on the heels of Banerjee's meeting with Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

Amidst these developments, O'Brien articulated that Modi's BJP, which has governed India for a decade, is losing its grip. He emphasized, "Modi's BJP ran the government in India for 10 years. He and his government have been rejected. That is the starting point. We move forward from here." It's clear the opposition is gearing up for a formidable challenge in the political arena.

