Unopposed Victory: All 11 Candidates Elected to Karnataka Legislative Council

All 11 candidates, including prominent figures like Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and former BJP General Secretary C T Ravi, were elected unopposed to the Karnataka Legislative Council. The biennial elections were rendered unnecessary as no candidates withdrew, matching the number of vacancies.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:17 IST
In a significant turn of events, all 11 candidates vying for seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council have been elected unopposed, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and former BJP national General Secretary, C T Ravi, a poll official confirmed Thursday.

Scheduled for June 13, the biennial elections to 11 Council seats became redundant as no candidates withdrew their nominations by the last withdrawal date. Given the Assembly's party strength, Congress secured seven seats, BJP three, and JD(S) one.

''No candidate withdrew their nomination till 3 pm today (the last day to withdraw). There were 11 candidates in the fray to fill 11 vacancies, so all of them are declared elected unopposed,'' stated Election officer and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi.

The elected members also include Congress leaders such as Balkhees Banu and Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju. Opposition figures like N Ravi Kumar from BJP and T N Javarayi Gowda from JD(S) were similarly declared winners. Re-elections saw Boseraju, Govindraj, and Ravi Kumar maintain their positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

