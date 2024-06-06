NDA MPs to Elect Modi as Leader, Setting the Stage for Third Term

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to solidify Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister by electing him as their leader in a meeting scheduled for Friday.

Sources indicate that senior NDA figures like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will present a list of supporting parliamentarians to President Droupadi Murmu. Modi's swearing-in could occur this Sunday, signaling the start of a new government formation phase.

With a solid majority of 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA is well-positioned to govern effectively. Internal discussions about cabinet positions are ongoing, with JD(U) leaders demanding respectable representation in Modi's cabinet. LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan voiced his support, emphasizing that the NDA's electoral victory was achieved under Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, JD(U) expressed concerns over the Agnipath scheme, seeking revisions.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have been strategizing at the party's president J P Nadda's residence, addressing ally demands and potential ministerial candidates. Alliance unity was further demonstrated at a meeting chaired by Modi, where ruling coalition members unanimously elected him as their leader. As the regional JD(U) seeks to reclaim political ground in Bihar, the strength and cohesion of the coalition government remain critical for its stability.

