Left Menu

Zelenskyy Invites Modi to Peace Summit Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the upcoming Swiss peace summit on the Russia-Ukraine war with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He invited Modi to participate and congratulated him on his election victory. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of India's involvement for achieving global peace.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:04 IST
Zelenskyy Invites Modi to Peace Summit Amid Russia-Ukraine War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he had talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the forthcoming peace summit in Switzerland, which aims to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy expressed his hope that India would participate at the 'highest level' and extended a personal invitation to Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

During their conversation, Zelenskyy congratulated Modi on his recent election victory and wished him success in forming the new government while emphasizing the importance of India's role in global affairs. He stated, 'We rely on India's participation at the highest level.' On Wednesday, Zelenskyy had also congratulated Modi on his party's third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections and highlighted the shared values and rich history between the two nations.

The peace summit, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland, has invited over 160 countries, including India, to formulate a plan for lasting peace in Ukraine. Switzerland's State Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alexandre Fasel, noted India's close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and hoped for India's influential contribution. India's decision to attend remains pending, as officials continue to emphasize dialogue and diplomacy as solutions to the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024