Zelenskyy Invites Modi to Peace Summit Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he had talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the forthcoming peace summit in Switzerland, which aims to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy expressed his hope that India would participate at the 'highest level' and extended a personal invitation to Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time.

During their conversation, Zelenskyy congratulated Modi on his recent election victory and wished him success in forming the new government while emphasizing the importance of India's role in global affairs. He stated, 'We rely on India's participation at the highest level.' On Wednesday, Zelenskyy had also congratulated Modi on his party's third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections and highlighted the shared values and rich history between the two nations.

The peace summit, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland, has invited over 160 countries, including India, to formulate a plan for lasting peace in Ukraine. Switzerland's State Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alexandre Fasel, noted India's close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and hoped for India's influential contribution. India's decision to attend remains pending, as officials continue to emphasize dialogue and diplomacy as solutions to the conflict.

