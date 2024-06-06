Sattar Explains Danve's Defeat: Disgruntled Allies and Lost Votes

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has attributed Union minister Raosaheb Danve's recent defeat in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat to internal party issues and regional project failures.

Sattar explained to Marathi news channel ABP Majha that Shiv Sena supporters were dissatisfied due to insufficient BJP support in the last Assembly polls, which influenced their efforts in the current election.

Sattar pointed out regional grievances and Danve's inadequate public engagement as additional reasons for the electoral loss.

