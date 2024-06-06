Left Menu

Sattar Explains Danve's Defeat: Disgruntled Allies and Lost Votes

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar attributed Union minister Raosaheb Danve's defeat in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat to the disgruntlement among Shiv Sena supporters due to lack of BJP support during previous Assembly polls. Sattar cited the lack of public contact and regional project failures as contributing factors.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:05 IST
Abdul Sattar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar has attributed Union minister Raosaheb Danve's recent defeat in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat to internal party issues and regional project failures.

Sattar explained to Marathi news channel ABP Majha that Shiv Sena supporters were dissatisfied due to insufficient BJP support in the last Assembly polls, which influenced their efforts in the current election.

Sattar pointed out regional grievances and Danve's inadequate public engagement as additional reasons for the electoral loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

