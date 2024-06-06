Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Golden Chance for Special Category Status: Lakshminarayana's Call to Action

Jai Bharat National Party’s founder, V V Lakshminarayana, emphasized that the time is ripe for Andhra Pradesh to secure special category status. He pointed out that no single party winning the majority at the Centre, thus providing a unique opportunity for bargaining. He urged TDP and Jana Sena to prioritize this move.

  • Country:
  • India

Jai Bharat National Party founder and president, V V Lakshminarayana, highlighted on Thursday the timely opportunity for Andhra Pradesh to attain special category status (SCS), urging the state to capitalize on this moment.

Addressing a press conference, Lakshminarayana noted that the absence of a majority-winning party at the Centre is the state's biggest leverage. He directed his comments primarily at TDP and Jana Sena leadership, stressing, "Securing SCS is essential for Andhra Pradesh; there is no alternative."

He recalled how after the YSRCP's 2019 Lok Sabha victory, Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that BJP's self-sufficiency in seats negated any room for negotiation. Lakshminarayana emphasized that the incoming government cannot fulfill its promises without SCS, which is crucial for raising necessary funds.

The NDA's super six schemes were instrumental in their success during the 2024 polls. However, without SCS, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh might resort to borrowing extensively, similar to the YSRCP government.

With TDP and Jana Sena securing 16 and two MP seats respectively, their role is pivotal in forming a coalition government at the Centre.

