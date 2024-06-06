Left Menu

BJP's Internal Struggle: The Old Guard vs. New Faces

Amid internal turmoil in BJP's West Bengal unit post-election, veteran leader Dilip Ghosh's social media post reignited debates on old and new party members. His defeat and lamentation over candidate reshuffles sparked controversy, highlighting internal rifts. TMC's responses further emphasized BJP's poor internal assessments.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:21 IST
Dilip Ghosh
In the wake of the BJP's 'disappointing' performance in West Bengal's parliamentary polls, veteran leader Dilip Ghosh's recent social media post has sparked speculations of internal rifts within the party. Ghosh quoted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing the importance of not neglecting veteran party workers. The post followed his unexpected defeat from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat by TMC's Kirti Azad, losing by nearly 1.38 lakh votes.

Ghosh further told reporters that it was a 'mistake' to move him to a new constituency. The BJP, which aimed to win over 30 seats, had to settle for 12, falling short of its 2019 tally. Ghosh had been relocated to the challenging Bardhaman-Durgapur seat from his previous Medinipur constituency, where the outgoing MP SS Ahluwalia was moved to Asansol. All three BJP candidates lost to their TMC counterparts.

The reshuffle, decided by the central election committee, was believed to be influenced by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defected from TMC. Ghosh expressed discontent, acknowledging the party's misstep in his reassignment. Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee commented on the situation, suggesting the BJP's current state leadership might further weaken by the 2026 state polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

