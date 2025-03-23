TMC Rallies Youth for 2026 Elections, Reaffirms Leadership Structure

Senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reconfirmed on Sunday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party's supreme leader, with Abhishek Banerjee as her trusted lieutenant. At a strategizing session, party youth activists were encouraged to prepare for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The session, organized by 'FAM (Fearless AITC Members) for TMC,' saw Minister Babul Supriyo engage with young party activists, reinforcing Mamata Banerjee's role as mentor and Abhishek Banerjee's role in implementing her vision. He emphasized their leadership in steering the party forward.

With the upcoming elections in mind, activities at the meeting included social media strategy planning. The event underscored the TMC's resolve to counter opposition tactics, portraying the party's figures prominently in public displays across South Kolkata.

