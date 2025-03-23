Left Menu

TMC Rallies Youth for 2026 Elections, Reaffirms Leadership Structure

Senior TMC leaders declared that Mamata Banerjee remains the party's supreme leader, while Abhishek Banerjee serves as the national general secretary. Party youth activists were urged to gear up for the 2026 West Bengal elections. The meeting also highlighted the role of social media in their strategy.

Senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) reconfirmed on Sunday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party's supreme leader, with Abhishek Banerjee as her trusted lieutenant. At a strategizing session, party youth activists were encouraged to prepare for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

The session, organized by 'FAM (Fearless AITC Members) for TMC,' saw Minister Babul Supriyo engage with young party activists, reinforcing Mamata Banerjee's role as mentor and Abhishek Banerjee's role in implementing her vision. He emphasized their leadership in steering the party forward.

With the upcoming elections in mind, activities at the meeting included social media strategy planning. The event underscored the TMC's resolve to counter opposition tactics, portraying the party's figures prominently in public displays across South Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

