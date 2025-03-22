Left Menu

BJP Challenges TMC Over Women's Work Bill

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her stance on women's issues, specifically a new bill allowing women to work in bars. The BJP sees this as contradictory and protested against it, citing safety concerns and demanding robust safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:30 IST
BJP leader Roopa Ganguly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of contradictory positions regarding women's rights. Ganguly questioned Banerjee for previously advising women to avoid going out at night, yet supporting legislation that enables women to work in bars.

The newly passed bill by the West Bengal Assembly, which permits women to work in bars, has sparked a heated debate. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) presents it as a measure against job discrimination, whereas the BJP condemns it, raising alarms about potential dangers without proper safety protocols.

Dissenters, including BJP leaders Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul, voiced strong opposition through protests, demanding stricter safety regulations to protect women in workplaces. The Assembly amendment to the Bengal Excise Act, lifting the long-standing ban, is stirring both political and social discourse across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

