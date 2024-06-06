Punjab CM Mann Welcomes AAP's New MPs After Lok Sabha Success

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a meeting with his party's newly elected MPs and vowed their commitment to advocating state-related issues in Parliament.

The Aam Aadmi Party secured landmark victories in the Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing congratulations, Mann emphasized that the primary responsibility of Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Malvinder Singh Kang, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will be to represent Punjab's populace with dedication and transparency in Parliament.

