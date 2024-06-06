Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann Welcomes AAP's New MPs After Lok Sabha Success

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with three newly elected AAP MPs, urging them to strongly represent state issues in Parliament. The AAP triumphed in Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur constituencies. Mann emphasized dedication and honesty in their responsibilities to safeguard Punjab's interests.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:11 IST
Punjab CM Mann Welcomes AAP's New MPs After Lok Sabha Success
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a meeting with his party's newly elected MPs and vowed their commitment to advocating state-related issues in Parliament.

The Aam Aadmi Party secured landmark victories in the Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, and Sangrur constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing congratulations, Mann emphasized that the primary responsibility of Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Malvinder Singh Kang, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will be to represent Punjab's populace with dedication and transparency in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024