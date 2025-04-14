Pakistani Parliament Condemns Israeli Actions in Gaza
Pakistan's parliament passed a resolution condemning Israeli military action in Gaza, following an appeal by cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani for a peaceful boycott of Israel. The resolution denounced destruction in Gaza and called for Israel's withdrawal per UN guidelines.
In a significant political move, Pakistan's parliament unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, highlighting the extensive damage caused to civilian infrastructure.
This resolution follows a public call by Mufti Taqi Usmani, a key Islamic scholar in Pakistan, urging a peaceful boycott of Israel across the Muslim world.
The resolution, introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, received bipartisan support as it demanded Israel's unconditional withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, aligning with a United Nations Security Council directive.
