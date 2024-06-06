Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: Shelar and Sawant's War of Words

In an escalating political war of words, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant took a jibe at Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, remarking that people are awaiting his political retirement. This follows Shelar's vow to quit politics if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance secured 18 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Responding sharply, Shelar reminded Sawant of Uddhav Thackeray's bold assertion that the BJP and its allies would struggle to secure even 45 seats nationwide. The MVA, which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), clinched 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, managed to win just 17 seats, with one additional seat falling to a Congress rebel. Shelar's pre-poll challenge to Uddhav Thackeray hinged on the BJP crossing a 45-seat threshold in India, a target Thackeray predicted they would fail to meet.

