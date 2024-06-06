Left Menu

Delhi Congress Analyzes Setbacks Post-Lok Sabha Elections

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav acknowledges the party's defeat in all seven seats during the Lok Sabha elections. Despite this, Yadav remains confident about the party's future, emphasizing the need for strategic meetings and grassroots strengthening. AAP's Gopal Rai indicates the alliance was solely for Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:08 IST
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday acknowledged the party's defeat in all seven seats during the Lok Sabha elections, admitting that there were 'shortcomings' in their campaign.

During a strategic meeting to analyze the electoral loss and plan future actions, Yadav emphasized the essential unity of like-minded parties to safeguard democracy. Despite setbacks, Yadav pointed out that the Congress maintained its vote share and expressed confidence in the party's revival.

AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai stated that the alliance with Congress was strictly for the Lok Sabha polls, signaling that the ruling party might contest the upcoming Assembly elections independently. Yadav was optimistic about the Congress workers' efforts and urged for more coordinated actions between central and Delhi governments to address pressing issues like the water crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

