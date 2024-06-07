Narendra Modi Set for Historic Third Term as Prime Minister

Narendra Modi is poised to take the oath of office as Prime Minister for the third time, a landmark event set to occur on Sunday, as revealed by senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm on June 9, according to Joshi, who addressed the NDA leaders gathered at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building in Delhi, where Modi was unanimously chosen as their leader.

The gathering saw the presence of NDA MPs, senior alliance leaders, and even chief ministers. BJP president J P Nadda is anticipated to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, likely receiving widespread endorsement from MPs and allies.

