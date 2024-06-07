Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Proposes, NDA Endorses Modi for Third PM Term

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, with endorsements from Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. At a meeting in the old Parliament house, Modi's leadership was credited for expanding the BJP-led NDA, cementing his third term as Prime Minister.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, on Friday, proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party. This proposal was enthusiastically seconded by party stalwarts Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, along with top NDA leaders.

During the NDA parliamentary party meeting in the central hall of the old Parliament house, Singh praised Modi for expanding the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. He emphasized that this grouping is not merely a compulsion but a commitment for the BJP.

Following Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari also seconded Singh's proposal to make Modi the leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha, the NDA parliamentary party, and the BJP parliamentary party. Senior NDA leaders, including H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu, and Nitish Kumar, supported the resolutions, paving the way for Modi to become Prime Minister for the third time.

