Shashi Tharoor Hails Rahul Gandhi as 'Man of the Match' in Lok Sabha Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as the 'man of the match' of the Lok Sabha polls and underscored the need for him to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the house. According to Tharoor, the electorate had delivered a decisive rebuke to the BJP's perceived arrogance.

Tharoor also pointed out that the Modi-led NDA government could find itself constrained in some areas due to the coalition's dynamics. He stressed the necessity for a more consensual model of governance moving forward, breaking away from what he described as the BJP's 'my way or the high way attitude.'

Tharoor praised Congress's performance, crediting Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras and strategic alliances. Notably, Tharoor's own victory in Thiruvananthapuram marked a significant triumph against formidable opponents. The message, as per Tharoor, was clear: Indian democracy will not be taken for granted.

