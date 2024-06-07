Shashi Tharoor Hails Rahul Gandhi as 'Man of the Match' in Lok Sabha Polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended Rahul Gandhi for his performance in the Lok Sabha elections, suggesting he should be the Leader of Opposition. Tharoor highlighted the need for a more consensual governance model and criticized the BJP's previously autocratic approach.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi as the 'man of the match' of the Lok Sabha polls and underscored the need for him to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the house. According to Tharoor, the electorate had delivered a decisive rebuke to the BJP's perceived arrogance.
Tharoor also pointed out that the Modi-led NDA government could find itself constrained in some areas due to the coalition's dynamics. He stressed the necessity for a more consensual model of governance moving forward, breaking away from what he described as the BJP's 'my way or the high way attitude.'
Tharoor praised Congress's performance, crediting Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatras and strategic alliances. Notably, Tharoor's own victory in Thiruvananthapuram marked a significant triumph against formidable opponents. The message, as per Tharoor, was clear: Indian democracy will not be taken for granted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LS polls: Kejriwal's interim bail, BJP's bid to corner AAP on 'graft' spice up battle for Delhi
"Huge defeat for Bengal govt": BJP's Nalin Kohli hails Calcutta HC order scrapping OBC certificates
BJP's Arvind Sharma vs Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Hooda will strive to regain citadel in Rohtak while BJP will try to fulfil its '400 Paar' goal
People of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CMPeople of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CM
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents