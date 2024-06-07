Uttarakhand CM Lauds Modi's Re-election as NDA Leader

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his congratulations to Narendra Modi on Friday, following Modi's re-election as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

In a post on X, Dhami expressed hearty congratulations on behalf of Uttarakhand's citizens to Narendra Modi, heralded as the world's most popular leader. He emphasized that Modi's decade-long leadership has significantly enhanced India's self-respect and global standing.

Dhami projected that India is poised to become the world's third strongest economy under Modi's third term. He acknowledged Modi's visionary approach and credited him with revolutionary decisions that have paved the way for the upliftment and empowerment of youth, women, and the elderly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)