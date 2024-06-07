Left Menu

Modi Secures Blessings from BJP Stalwarts Advani, Joshi, and Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before claiming to form the government for a third term. He also visited former president Ram Nath Kovind and President Droupadi Murmu. The BJP secured 240 seats, while the NDA gained a majority with 293 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences before staking his claim to form the government at the Centre for a historic third consecutive term.

Modi's visit came soon after he was unanimously chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party and the BJP in the Lok Sabha. Following his visit to Advani, the prime minister proceeded to meet Joshi, a former BJP president.

''Went to Advani ji's residence and sought his blessings. Every @BJP4India karyakarta is inspired by Advani ji's monumental efforts to strengthen the party,'' Modi expressed in a post on X.

''Called on Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji. I have learnt so much from him when I was working in the party organization. He is greatly respected across India for his wisdom and knowledge,'' he noted in another post.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to meet former president Ram Nath Kovind.

''Met former president @ramnathkovind ji. I greatly cherish interacting with him, especially thanks to his unique perspectives on matters of policy and empowering the poor,'' Modi articulated on X.

Later, Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the government formation process. The BJP achieved 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, with the NDA securing a majority with 293 seats in the 543-member House.

