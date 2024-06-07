Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress MPs to Address Karnataka's Issues, Congratulates Winning Candidates

Rahul Gandhi has urged newly-elected and defeated Congress MPs to vocalize issues in Karnataka, emphasizing staying connected with constituents. He congratulated MPs who were elected and boosted the morale of those who lost. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated Gandhi's instructions at a press conference.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:14 IST
In a crucial address to Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi urged newly-elected and defeated MPs to vocalize issues in Karnataka, noting a need to connect more deeply with their constituents. Gandhi's call to action was highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during a press briefing.

Gandhi congratulated the nine Congress MPs who succeeded in the Lok Sabha elections, advising them to engage effectively with people in their constituencies rather than focusing solely on Bengaluru and Delhi. He suggested leveraging the State government's support for public works.

Additionally, Gandhi motivated the defeated candidates, urging them to remain engaged with the populace to win over detractors. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister addressed a separate issue involving a financial fraud in Maharshi Valmiki Vikas Nigam, revealing that the state had no plans to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

